The NBA Handed Out 11 Suspensions For The Pistons-Magic Scuffle

The NBA has announced a number of suspensions stemming from Wednesday night’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic that featured a skirmish around the Pistons bench. The most prominent suspensions are three games for Pistons guard Killian Hayes and two games for Magic big man Moe Wagner, the two main individuals involved in the fracas.

The NBA announces the many suspensions from last night’s incident in Detroit, led by Killian Hayes getting three games and Mo Wagner getting two. pic.twitter.com/tSAf7YV9NG — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 30, 2022

In addition, one additional Pistons player, Hamidou Diallo, received a suspension for his involvement. As for the Magic, things are a bit more complex. Eight players — Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, and Franz Wagner — will all receive one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area while things were ongoing. The league announced that the suspensions will be staggered so Orlando can have enough players, so Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton, and G. Harris will miss Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards, while K. Harris, Schofield, and F. Wagner will miss the team’s contest on Jan. 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The incident occurred late in the first half of Wednesday night’s game when Wagner shoved Hayes in the back into Detroit’s bench. Diallo came over to defend his teammate, while a forearm shot by Hayes connected with the back of Wagner’s head. Those three players were eventually ejected from the game. Detroit would go on to win, 121-101.