Ever since MF DOOM‘s passing five years ago, the only photos you can get of the late masked rapper on Getty almost all feature him wearing some form of New York Knicks gear. Which is usually kind of sad (having to recycle so many pics is a sad reminder of what we’ve lost), but today, is pretty fitting.

The New York Knicks and MF DOOM’s estate have teamed up with Mitchell & Ness and New Era for an exclusive merch collection dropping on Halloween — the five-year anniversary of DOOM’s transition. In addition to the usual assortment of hats, hoodies, hoop shorts, jerseys, and T-shirts in that signature New York blue-and-orange colorway, Super 7 has again been tapped to produce a limited run of action figures with DOOM in his Knickerbockers jersey. There’s also a mini-hoop, water bottle, keychain, and towel among the merch, completing the sporting theme.

In the press release, DOOM’s estate writes, “DOOM’s love for New York ran deep, and the Knicks were part of that story. He was often spotted rocking their colors, and those iconic #33 jerseys, on stage and off. This collection is our way of celebrating DOOM’s New York roots and the team he proudly supported.”

The full collection will be available on DOOMSDAY, October 31st at GASDRAWLS.COM.