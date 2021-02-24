Here Is The Full NBA On TNT Schedule For The Second Half Of The Season

The NBA announced the full schedule for the second half of the season, which will begin on March 10 after the All-Star break. Things begin with a two-game slate featuring the Wizards at Grizzlies and Spurs at Mavericks before the rest of the league gets into action.

From a national perspective, all eyes were on the national TV broadcast schedules, with TNT picking up 31 games over the two month run-up to the end of the season in mid-May. Unsurprisingly, the TNT slate is led by the two L.A. teams as the Clippers will be on TNT seven times and the Lakers six times. The Nets and Celtics each appear five times, and the Warriors, Bucks, 76ers, and Blazers all have four TNT games.

Thursday, March 11 (all times Eastern)

Celtics at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Warriors at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 16

Jazz at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Pelicans at Blazers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 23

Lakers at Pelicans (7:30 p.m.)

76ers at Warriors (10 p.m.)

Thursday, March 25

Blazers at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

76ers at Lakers (10 p.m.)

Thursday, April 1

Hornets at Nets (7:30 p.m.)

Nuggets at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 6

76ers at Celtics (7:30 p.m.)

Bucks at Warriors (10 p.m.)

Thursday, April 8

Lakers at Heat (7:30 p.m.)

Suns at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 13

Clippers at Pacers (7:30 p.m.)

Celtics at Blazers (10 p.m.)

Thursday, April 15

Bucks at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

Celtics at Lakers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 20

Nets at Pelicans (7:30 p.m.)

Clippers at Blazers (10 p.m.)

Thursday, April 22

76ers at Bucks (7 p.m.)

Lakers at Mavericks (9:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 27

Mavericks at Warriors (9:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 4

Nets at Bucks (7:30 p.m.)

Raptors at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Thursday, May 6

Nets at Mavericks (7:30 p.m.)

Lakers at Clippers (10 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 11

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD

Thursday, May 13

TBD at TBD

TBD at TBD