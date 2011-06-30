NBA Trade Rumor: J.J. Hickson For Omri Casspi All But A Done Deal

I guess they did it for old time’s sake. With the lockout all but a certainty now, the Kings and Cavs are set to complete a trade that could mark the last real NBA transaction for a long time. After dangling J.J. Hickson throughout the draft process, Cleveland turned around and are apparently sending him to Sacramento for Omri Casspi and a first-round pick.
While ESPN.com’s Marc Stein first reported that the Cavs and Kings were in advanced discussions on a Hickson-for-Casspi deal, SI.com’s Sam Amick tweeted that Casspi was told by Kings management that he is likely to be traded to Cleveland for Hickson in the next couple of hours.
“I’m happy,” Casspi told Amick about playing in Cleveland. “It’s a great opportunity for me to play. They don’t really have a 3-man.”
After a strong start to his career in Sacramento, Casspi really wasn’t happy there last year (8.6 PPG). He struggled on the court with playing time, and dealt with a few off-the-court problems, such as the time someone painted a swastika over the top of a downtown mural featuring Casspi. In Cleveland, he should receive minutes right away. The exodus of Hickson probably shows the Cavs’ faith in new draft pick Tristan Thompson more than anything. But is it just me or does it feel like Cleveland should’ve gotten more? (UPDATE: according to Amick, the pick is lottery-protected next year, then just top-10 protected in 2013 before dropping from there)
Sacramento gets Hickson, and while he may be somewhat overvalued as a talent (13.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG last year), he has a chance to form a nice combination with center DeMarcus Cousins. Plus, since he helped me win my fantasy league with his late-season charge last year (nearly 17 & 11 post All-Star), he’ll forever be on my good side.
JJ saved my fantasy season as well so much love to him as well.
I think this is a great trade for both teams. I just can’t believe that the Cavs gave up on Hickson so quickly, but that first round pick could come up huge!
Casspi’s stock is pretty low because of a tough season, but hes maybe more talented then Hickson and fits a dire need in Cleveland.
But that doesnt mean im not surprised that Hickson isnt “worth” more. He basically had a 14 and 9 last season… And the Kings also have Jason Thompson and Donte Green who both kinda does what Hickson does.
the cavs didnt want to give up hickson to get amare and probably keep lebron but they will give up hickson to get casspi?? and a first rounder? great management
Too tricker happy with the submit lol:
This leads me to think that the Kings arent done dealing (Although the lock out might force them to pause)
Casspi is not as good as JJ and I personally don’t think he ever will be. He can’t create his own shot and he is not a good defender by any sense of the imagination. He plays with a fire and intensity that is hard to replicate, but efoort does not equal talent, and the fact remains that Casspi is much more Josh Childress than Shawn Marion.
However, as a Kings fan, his passion will be sorely missed, but I’ll take 14 and 9 over 8 and 4 any day.
Soopa, you’ve never seen the Kings play if you think that JT and Donte do what JJ does. Donte doesn’t do a whole lot of anything, and JT is much more a high post player.
This trade would make a lot more sense if Cavs went Derrick Williams at #1 and play him at his true position power forward and Brandon Knight at #4. As it stands its a decent trade for both sides because it helps fill needs.
done deal. and wow hickson’s tat’s are crazy ugly
both teams just swapping trash.
neither player is anything special. if given a lot of minutes (35+), then they’ll give you stats, but NO real impact on a game or outcome.
I believe Omari to be a more talented player, but he’s still suspect. JJ Hickson is decent, but I was never sold on him being anything more than a ‘Horace Grant’.
Sacramento got even better while Cleveland got even more mediocre
I’m actually not mad at Cleveland for this, it makes sense given their draft picks. They have absolutely nothing at the 3 and Casspi has at least shown promise of becoming a starter, clearly JJ is not in Cleveland’s future plans so its good to get something of value in Omri and a 1st.
Just wish it wasn’t protected… two lottery picks next year too would be sweet.
Sacramento get another young big man (NH) who they can give time to develop… seems like Casspi had worn out his welcome with The Kings the same way JJ had done in Cleveland… good for both teams and both players… Hardly ever say that with a trade.
I’m anxious to see what Cleveland do with the trade exception… if anything.
JJ, Reke, Jimmer, Cousins…looks like i wont be seeing them playing at the Pond anytime soon
hickson is the better player, and casspi will be okay. hickson will put up the numbers, casspi is a glue guy. (my opinion)
@Blaze: Exactly what I was thinking, the JJ for Amare rumors were flowing and there were talks but the Cavs were afraid of Amare leaving, so instead they get Lebron leaving.
I might have some Lebron Hate but the Cavs management was also to blame in not pulling the trigger on deals that might have brought them some better talent.
The Kings are like the Thunder jr. Buckets of young great talent that if they stick together ang grow will cause havoc. every position can get bucket.. if not this year, next year they will be in the playoffs…
hoopshype has this trade the other way – hickson and a conditional 1st round pick for casspi, which seems a high price
@karmatic the first time the news was tweeted out, a few people mistakenly mixed up the pick…but it is SAC’s pick being traded to Cleveland
Co-Sign Heckler. Neither of these guys is worth much. If Hickson hadn’t been around during LeBron’s time, we’d be saying “Casspi for who?”
@everyone mentioning the amare thing _ you dont trade a piece youre confident in for a rental. Aint no superstar gonna stay in Cle when NYC, Chi, Mia, and LA (clippers but still LA) are on the table. And the Cavs had a sign and trade for Bosh in place last yr and Bosh said hell na he aint playing in Cleveland. I honestly think thats the reason Bron left. He finally realized hed never get topshelf help cuz even w Bron, Cleveland is still Cleveland. It doesnt measure up to the destination cities that had space last summer