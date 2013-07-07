NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets Reportedly “Aggressively” Trying to Move Jeremy Lin

Writing the massive check that it requires to sign Dwight Howard does not come without repercussions – namely the immediate need to move other contracts to lessen cap issues. Jeremy Lin‘s contract brings with it a cap hit of almost $8.4 million for the next two seasons, making him a prime target to be moved.

Hoopsworld writer Bill Ingram says that the Rockets are doing their best to move themselves out from under that contract:

We’d be shocked if someone stepped up to take on the Lin contract …

