Everyone loves Wordle, except for the people who use their Twitter accounts to complain about folks who post their Wordle scores every day. The success of the popular game, which was recently purchased by the New York Times, has led to a number of fun spin-offs — my preferred one is Worldle, where you get an outline of a country and have to guess what it is.

Well, it was my favorite one until the newest idea for this sort of game has hit the internet. Thanks to Gabe Danon, the producer of the podcast Dunktown, we now have a Wordle-inspired game called Poeltl.

Try POELTL

(It's like Wordle but with NBA players)https://t.co/lLt4HUtHam — Gabe (@gabedanon) February 25, 2022

Know a lot of basketball player trivia? Test your knowledge with this great game created by our very nice and talented Producer Gabe! https://t.co/0mFaQ1CR6I — Dunktown 🏀 (@DunktownPodcast) February 25, 2022

Here’s how it works: Like Wordle, you type in your guess and a green, yellow, or gray (well, gray-ish) square let you know how you did. You guess an NBA player, and have to find a perfect match based on their team, conference, division, forward, height, age, and number. The particular rules look like this:

There is a decent enough chance that, if you’re a big basketball fan, the silhouette mode and a guess or two can get you across the finish line without too much trouble. My highest recommendation is that you don’t click on the silhouette mode unless you’re really, really stuck, but regardless, the game is a blast and worth your time. Don’t take my word for it, take it from the subject of Friday’s puzzle (this is, of course, a spoiler, so be warned). We’ll let you know if Karl-Anthony Towns faces (ultimately unfounded) accusations of cheating on this one, too.