In addition to a jam-packed schedule of five games throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA announced multiple new ways to honor the late Dr. King next Monday.

First, that will include an ad spot featuring audio of an old speech of King’s imploring people to “learn how to love” set atop images of NBA players like Bradley Beal leading marches this summer during the Black Lives Matter uprisings and players in the Bubble with messages on their jerseys and demonstrating together.

In addition, the league released new warm-up shirts with the message “Honor King” splotched across the back and a line from his famous “I Have A Dream” speech of his on the front: “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”

Prior to tip-off of the games, Caron Butler will reprise his role as host of a virtual roundtable discussing Dr. King’s vision and legacy in the context of the modern social justice movement. Butler will be joined by NBA lifer Wayne Embry, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, and Terri Freeman of the National Civil Rights Museum.

The slate of five games to commemorate the day is highlighted by a Bucks-Nets and Warriors-Lakers double-header on TNT.