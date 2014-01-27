The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week (1.27)

#Vince Carter #Video #LeBron James
01.27.14 5 years ago
No 360 windmills or career-ending poster dunks, but this week is more about quantity than quality as the NBA’s best delivered a full week’s worth of quality dunks and alley-oops.

Leading the way this week are a pair of slams from Portland’s backcourt and a pair of posters from some of the league’s top power forwards.

*** *** ***

10. Vince Carter dunks on DeMar DeRozan, annoys Canada
Toronto, have you not learned by now that Vince Carter doesn’t like you and especially doesn’t like it when you let him know about it?

Vince has made a career out of drawing the ire of the Raptors faithful. Whether it’s for leaving the team over a decade ago, hitting a game-winner, or dunking on their potential All-Star, Carter is going to rile up the city of Toronto one way or another.

9. Gerald Green goes coast-to-coast vs. Indiana
You’d assume the league’s best defense would be aware that Gerald Green doesn’t require much airspace to lift off and dunk. But here, the Pacers defense was all sorts of off compared to the historic level of defensive efficiency they’ve been setting this season. They give up 124 points to the Suns, two off of this high-flying slam from Green.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Video#LeBron James
TAGSANTHONY DAVISAron BaynesDAMIAN LILLARDDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagEarl ClarkGERALD GREENGERALD HENDERSONGLEN DAVISLeBron JamesNazr MohammedPAUL MILLSAPTaj GibsonTERRENCE ROSSvideoVINCE CARTERWesley Matthews

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP