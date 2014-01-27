The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week (1.27)

No 360 windmills or career-ending poster dunks, but this week is more about quantity than quality as the NBA’s best delivered a full week’s worth of quality dunks and alley-oops.

Leading the way this week are a pair of slams from Portland’s backcourt and a pair of posters from some of the league’s top power forwards.

10. Vince Carter dunks on DeMar DeRozan, annoys Canada

Toronto, have you not learned by now that Vince Carter doesn’t like you and especially doesn’t like it when you let him know about it?

Vince has made a career out of drawing the ire of the Raptors faithful. Whether it’s for leaving the team over a decade ago, hitting a game-winner, or dunking on their potential All-Star, Carter is going to rile up the city of Toronto one way or another.

