The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week (1.27)

Leading the way this week are a pair of slams from Portland’s backcourt and a pair of posters from some of the league’s top power forwards.
*** *** ***
10. Vince Carter dunks on DeMar DeRozan, annoys Canada
Toronto, have you not learned by now that Vince Carter doesn’t like you and especially doesn’t like it when you let him know about it?
Vince has made a career out of drawing the ire of the Raptors faithful. Whether it’s for leaving the team over a decade ago, hitting a game-winner, or dunking on their potential All-Star, Carter is going to rile up the city of Toronto one way or another.
9. Gerald Green goes coast-to-coast vs. Indiana
You’d assume the league’s best defense would be aware that Gerald Green doesn’t require much airspace to lift off and dunk. But here, the Pacers defense was all sorts of off compared to the historic level of defensive efficiency they’ve been setting this season. They give up 124 points to the Suns, two off of this high-flying slam from Green.
Join The Discussion: Log In With