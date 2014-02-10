The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week (2.10)

The Staples Center sets up shop for some of the best dunks and alley-oops you’ll see this year.

The league’s greatest athletes certainly haven’t taken any time off now that we’re in the second half of the season. After composing a list of the 100 best dunks from the first half of the season, it’s clear that with teams getting into midseason form and ready to make playoff runs that we’re going to see the best brought out in everybody.

Judging by the volume of quality dunks that have been unleashed over the past seven days, it seems we are nearing the point of the season where things are taken a little more seriously.

*** *** ***

10. Tobias Harris beats the buzzer to beat Oklahoma City

In ten seconds, two of the most improbable events occurred in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss to the Orlando Magic: One, the Magic won. Two, Kevin Durant missed a dagger jumper.

Brilliant ball movement by Orlando capped this one off. If Maurice Harkless goes up for the layup instead of passing it off to the driving Tobias Harris, he may have left time on the clock for the Thunder to get another shot. Instead, the two rising stars combine to finish off one of the most unlikeliest results in the NBA this season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Steve Nash throws the long distance alley-oop to Wesley Johnson

Unless you saw him before he shaved, it’s hard to believe Steve Nash when he’s still making plays like this half-court alley-oop pass to Wesley Johnson.

This pass came in Nash’s first action since November 10. He finished the night with seven points on six shots and nine assists in a loss to the Timberwolves.