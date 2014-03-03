The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week (3.3)

03.03.14 4 years ago

It’s Gerald Green week in the most recent edition of the top ten dunks over the past seven days.

Green reaffirmed himself as the league’s top dunker with a pair of scintillating jams in the half-court, performing his usual floating routine that continues to captivate audiences and bewilder scientists to this day.

Joining Green this week is a rare poster from a Golden State starter and the return of our favorite athletic point guard from Oklahoma City.

10. Jermaine O’Neal turns back the hands of time
The Golden State Warriors looked like they saw the Ark of the Covenant open when they saw Jermaine O’Neal dunk over the Knicks defense, which is as rare and sought after as the ark itself.

9. Amir Johnson throws down the windmill
Amir Johnson wanted to make the most of his rare excursion on a fast break with no defenders, thus bestowing us with an impressive windmill by the 6-10 forward.

