The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks This Week

A number of mainstays of the top 10 dunks of the week are featured, including Chicago’s resident creator of posters, as well as two former teammates with the Oklahoma CIty Thunder serving up facials on the fast break.

LeBron James also delivers a pair of jams in this week’s installment of the top 10 dunks in the NBA.

10. Kenneth Faried frightens Kevin Durant

It’s tough to blame Kevin Durant for getting out of the way at the last second. I mean, if Kenneth Faried, who is known as “Manimal” for a reason, has the ball and is coming at me, I’m probably moving out of the way, too.

9. Terrence Jones flies it in over Joel Freeland

Because Terrence Jones isn’t a household name, he didn’t receive too much recognition for his full-on poster of Joel Freeland in Houston’s against Portland earlier this week.

Here’s credit where credit is due. Jones has been solid as the Rockets starting power forward, averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his time as a first-time starter.