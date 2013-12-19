The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks This Week

LeBron James also delivers a pair of jams in this week’s installment of the top 10 dunks in the NBA.
10. Kenneth Faried frightens Kevin Durant
It’s tough to blame Kevin Durant for getting out of the way at the last second. I mean, if Kenneth Faried, who is known as “Manimal” for a reason, has the ball and is coming at me, I’m probably moving out of the way, too.
9. Terrence Jones flies it in over Joel Freeland
Because Terrence Jones isn’t a household name, he didn’t receive too much recognition for his full-on poster of Joel Freeland in Houston’s against Portland earlier this week.
Here’s credit where credit is due. Jones has been solid as the Rockets starting power forward, averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his time as a first-time starter.
I think it’s safe to say that Westbrook is the all-time greatest dunking PG.
I’ll take Stevie Franchise
I can’t disagree with your Stevie pick. One of the best dunks I’ve seen live is when Stevie dunked on Chris Mihm and the Lakers. Ridiculous