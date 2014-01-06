NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week

Taking the top spot on this week’s dunks of the week is a small forward throwing down a vicious one-handed alley-oop. At this point, you’d assume I was talking about, right? Not this time.

Other members of this week’s list include a pair of big men running the break and putting smaller defenders on a poster, as well as a turn-back-the-clock moment from one of the league’s ageless wonders.

*** *** ***

10. Reggie Jackson Leaves Andrei Kirilenko in the dust

There was a time when the last person you wanted to see in front of you was Andrei Kirilenko. That didn’t appear to be the case with Reggie Jackson, though, who easily blew by AK for the one-handed tomahawk.

The Nets have ruined the legacies of so many veterans this year. It’s been bad enough watching Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett shoot below 40 percent this year, but watching Kirilenko not even have a fighting chance on defense just feels wrong.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Evan Turner showboats against the Lakers

Perhaps if this dunk did not occur with his team up five in the final seconds, it would have probably ended up higher on this list.

The disrespect lowers its ranking, but the dunk itself can be seen as it’s one of the more innovative and unique dunks I’ve seen this season.

At least he apologized, even though nobody on the Lakers seemed to care or notice.