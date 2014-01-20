The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week

So, yeah, it was a good week for dunks, especially when the rest of the dunks consist of unlikely posters from unlikely names, including an act of vengeance from a certain Washington Wizards guard.
10. DeMar DeRozan glides in for the dunk against Milwaukee
At least Milwaukee is making it onto a top ten, even if it’s for all the wrong reasons.
Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, who has been playing excellent ball since the trade of Rudy Gay, nearly goes coast-to-coast as he strides unimpeded for the dunk against a Bucks defense that wanted nothing to do with the possible first-time All-Star.
9. Blake Griffin slams in the alley-oop against New York
It just wouldn’t be a weekly top ten without Blake Griffin earning himself a spot. While he may not have ended the career of any helpless defender this time around, he still demoralized his opponent with a rim-shattering dunk.
Also, I’m not sure how, but Blake Griffin only seems to be gradually gaining athleticism. I’m not one to argue, though.
Loved the commentator for Blake’s dunk …”Nuclear athleticism”. Nice.