The NBA’s 10 Best Dunks Of The Week

An NBA player did something this week that hasn’t been seen in over a decade and was previously performed by the league’s greatest dunker in a Slam Dunk Contest.

So, yeah, it was a good week for dunks, especially when the rest of the dunks consist of unlikely posters from unlikely names, including an act of vengeance from a certain Washington Wizards guard.

*** *** ***

10. DeMar DeRozan glides in for the dunk against Milwaukee

At least Milwaukee is making it onto a top ten, even if it’s for all the wrong reasons.

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, who has been playing excellent ball since the trade of Rudy Gay, nearly goes coast-to-coast as he strides unimpeded for the dunk against a Bucks defense that wanted nothing to do with the possible first-time All-Star.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Blake Griffin slams in the alley-oop against New York

It just wouldn’t be a weekly top ten without Blake Griffin earning himself a spot. While he may not have ended the career of any helpless defender this time around, he still demoralized his opponent with a rim-shattering dunk.

Also, I’m not sure how, but Blake Griffin only seems to be gradually gaining athleticism. I’m not one to argue, though.