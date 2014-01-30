The NBA’s 10 Best Rebounding Guards

Guards in the National Basketball Association can generally shoot and pass the ball well. That’s what their primary jobs usually consist of on offense and that’s also essentially what they’re known for. However, some guards stand out for other skills. There are a select number of them who also possess the tools capable to rebound the ball at a high level.

Below are the top ten rebounding guards in the league.

*** *** ***

10. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is the best shooter on the planet â€“ we all know that. Yet, what people may not realize is that the Golden State Warriors All-Star can hold his own when it comes to rebounds.

Curry is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game this season, second among all qualified point guards. Aside from his injury-stricken season in 2012, his average is ranked among the top-ten of point guard rebounding, pulling down 4.1 for his career.

9. Chris Paul

The player widely regarded as the league’s top point guard, or Point God, Chris Paul is a clear all-around talent. He scores the basketball, dishes it out and can also rebound the ball. Despite standing at just 6-0, CP3 averages 4.6 rebounds per game this season, third among all point guards. He ranks eighth in rebound rate too, at 7.4.

Since his rookie campaign in 2005-2006, Paul’s rebounding at better than average for point guards every season but one, including his second-place finish in 2009, grabbing down 5.5 boards per contest.

8. Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio is certainly more well-known for his passing than anything else, but the Spaniard is an underrated rebounder. He currently leads all qualified point guards in boards, averaging 4.6 per game. He ranks second in rebounds per 48 minutes, averaging 7.0, behind Tyreke Evans’ 8.4.

7. Dwyane Wade

Father Time may be knocking on Dwyane Wade’s front door, but it is has yet to come inside. The three-time NBA champion has been an elite shooting guard since he entered the league in 2003 as the No. 5 overall pick. During that time span, the Miami Heat superstar has averaged 5.0 rebounds, eclipsing six boards per game in 2011 when he led all shooting guards with 6.4 per contest.

6. Rajon Rondo

It is evident that Rajon Rondo is still shaking off the rust after just six games back since tearing his ACL last February. Despite averaging just 3.8 rebounds, the Boston Celtics captain has consistently been one of the league’s premier rebounding guards. Since his rookie season in 2006-2007, Rondo has been in the top-five for rebounds per game, and has a career average of 4.5. Along with his scoring and assist numbers, his rebounding production increases come playoff time, when he averages six boards per game.

The 27-year-old is just 6-1, but possesses an impressive wingspan of 6-9, allowing him to compete for rebounds against players bigger than him.

Rondo is also known to fill up the stat sheets. He has recorded 28 triple-doubles in eight-plus seasons in the league. That is the seventh most since the 1985-1986 season (when full box score data became available). That is tied with Michael Jordan‘s 28 triple-doubles, and in striking distance of Grant Hill‘s 29 and Larry Bird‘s 37.