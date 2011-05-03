NBA’s Best New Ink

#Ink #Paul George
05.03.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

Other than taking some time off, what are you supposed to do once the season ends? How about go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, as well as DeAndre Jordan‘s ink. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from Pacers rookie Paul George. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

Paul’s new work was done by Brandee Gordon of Native Ink Tattoo in Elwood, Ind.

What do you think?

