NBA’s Best New Ink

Other than taking some time off, what are you supposed to do once the season ends? How about go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, as well as DeAndre Jordan‘s ink. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from Pacers rookie Paul George. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.
Paul’s new work was done by Brandee Gordon of Native Ink Tattoo in Elwood, Ind.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Enuff wit the Tatts! Lets see some Dime Pieces!!!
The term is “king me” and it refers to checkers, not chess.
Cosign Taj. Here we are at DIME, with no Dimes…
And Bo Knocks is right… correct term is “king me”. “Crown Me” is like he’s asking guys to dunk on him.
Tattoo, fail.
Could be related to chess -> when a pawn reachs the far end of the board it can be promoted to a Queen ([en.wikipedia.org])
Doubt he’d be saying “Queen Me”
I agree with JAY -> he’s begging to get dunked on
Paul George is nice and I’ve always said he’ll be an all-star one day but….
alldeeza tattoos smakin evybody look ignant
uhh…. Crown me *insert king chess piece*
It’s just the phrase “crown me king” guys. Jesus.