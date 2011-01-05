NBA’s Best New Ink: Brandon Jennings Edition

With Brandon Jennings currently recovering from a broken foot, it appears Young Money has some time on his hands. So you have to love the irony of his latest tattoo that he posted on Twitter yesterday that says, “There is no elevator to success, you must take the stairs!” Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
That’s as dumb as his stupid haircuts.
That’s an awful tattoo for a multi-millionaire. Looks worth about $100. But being rich doesn’t make you wise.. These niggas and their tattoos I swear..
@least it’s spelled right….Y’all know the lamest tattoo belongs to Kenyon Martin….those “Trina” lips….smdh
That’s terrible… I bet he had remorse 10 minutes after finishing the ink!
JDeal — I’d tattoo Trina’s FACE on my neck if it meant I could smash regularly.
awful…just awful.
y is it upside down?
Brandon Jennings…Whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa???
Dude is gonna be in the dunk contest too…
horrible text, horrible type of letters, horrible tattoo, horrible season, this guy is lost
@_NDP…..I aint mad@chu…..But I’ve seen those “Trina Lips” on a few ppl……lmao….Im just sayin, is it that good?
what dat random plastic bag in da corner
Looks like when your 12yr old messing around with stencils and bubble/graffiti writing, except Young Money took it one step further and got it tattooed on himself… The background is hideous looks like red colouring pen. Will never understand why multimillionaire athletes go get there ink done with shiiit tattooists. I reckon 8 out of 10 Nba player tattoos are superlame, yet with their money they could pay for the very best.
fiyaman says:
y is it upside down?
=====
because normally your arm hangs down along your body so it really is not..