NBA’s Best New Ink: Dominique Jones

Before you know it, Dirk is gonna be getting the Larry O’Brien plastered on his chest. Here’s Dallas’ Dominique Jones showing off his new championship hardware. You know what makes this even funnier? Jones also has the NBA logo tattooed down his leg. Maybe his tattoos are sponsored by the NBA.

Is this better or worse than JET’s tattoo?

