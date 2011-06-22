NBA’s Best New Ink: Dominique Jones

Before you know it, Dirk is gonna be getting the Larry O’Brien plastered on his chest. Here’s Dallas’ Dominique Jones showing off his new championship hardware. You know what makes this even funnier? Jones also has the NBA logo tattooed down his leg. Maybe his tattoos are sponsored by the NBA.
Is this better or worse than JET’s tattoo?
WHO?
Worse
-it’s in his neck
-Did he play?
-almost nobody knows him
and it looks cheaper than JTs
I like neck tattoos if they’re done right, this doesn’t look too great… and did he even play?
darko should have got one back in 04
Who is this guy? never heard of him.
Next thing you know, Adam Morrison will get the Larry O’Brien trophy tatted on both his fore-arms and take a picture doing the Degen-X “Suck-It” pose.
Wack.
Oh yeah to answer the question… “Is this better or worse than JET’s tattoo?”… WORSE!! At least Jet was a major contributor and used his tat as motivation. This clown just got it cuz his boys won the trophy and got him a ring.
Just like Jet used the trophy tat as motivation, this dude should get a clock tatted somewhere for motivation to get some playing time.