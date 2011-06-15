NBA’s Best New Ink: Eric Maynor

I guess one of the things casual basketball fans like about the Thunder is that they are pretty much ink-less. The anti-Nuggets. While it seems like a weird reason to both love them and consider them non-threatening, they just bumped up their tattoo total considerably yesterday.
OKC’s Eric Maynor had a little ink, but yesterday he went out and got his entire right arm done. Tweeting during the whole thing, from shoulder to wrist it now looks like a dove and a crown and a cross among other things, sitting on top of clouds.
What do you think?
That TMNT shirt is like that!
Upgrade your phone, MAN!
Too bad he had all that garbage previous, the background is tight.
the basketball with a crown ruins the whole thing
2 thumbs up for the TMNT shirt!! Oh yeah, the tattoo is alright too.
Dude has a Blackberry Torch, what’s wrong with that?
Arm sleeve is lookin nice!
Thunder may be pretty much inkless but their own golden boy Durant has a few tats of his own.
that’s tight!