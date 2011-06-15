NBA’s Best New Ink: Eric Maynor

I guess one of the things casual basketball fans like about the Thunder is that they are pretty much ink-less. The anti-Nuggets. While it seems like a weird reason to both love them and consider them non-threatening, they just bumped up their tattoo total considerably yesterday.

OKC’s Eric Maynor had a little ink, but yesterday he went out and got his entire right arm done. Tweeting during the whole thing, from shoulder to wrist it now looks like a dove and a crown and a cross among other things, sitting on top of clouds.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.