NBA’s Best New Ink: Eric Maynor

#Ink #Oklahoma City Thunder
06.15.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

I guess one of the things casual basketball fans like about the Thunder is that they are pretty much ink-less. The anti-Nuggets. While it seems like a weird reason to both love them and consider them non-threatening, they just bumped up their tattoo total considerably yesterday.

OKC’s Eric Maynor had a little ink, but yesterday he went out and got his entire right arm done. Tweeting during the whole thing, from shoulder to wrist it now looks like a dove and a crown and a cross among other things, sitting on top of clouds.

What do you think?

