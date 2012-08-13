NBA’s Best New Ink: Jason Terry

#Boston Celtics
08.13.12 6 years ago
Jason Terry

Jason Terry (photo. @jasonterry31)

Okay, the first time it was a little weird. Now Jason Terry has everyone laughing. After he memorably got the Larry O’Brien Trophy tattooed on his arm before Dallas actually won the thing, he decided this summer to one up himself by getting his bicep inked with Lucky the Leprechaun to show his Celtic pride. Naturally, instead of spinning a basketball on his finger, Lucky is… yes, you guessed it, spinning the Larry O’Brien trophy on his finger.

Spinning a trophy on your finger would be impressive, but besides that, Terry is both Nostradamus and a trend setter. If Boston ends up winning a title this year, Terry becomes immune to criticism for life. It’s that simple. But the 6-3 guard might want to chill with the trophy tattoos. We don’t want him to get out of control with it.

Jason Terry

Jason Terry

Will this tattoo work out as well as his last one?

