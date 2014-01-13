The NBA’s Top 10 Dunks Of The Week

01.13.14 5 years ago
We finally got it, NBA fans. We finally received our obligatory Blake Griffin dunk of the year where he embarrasses and steals the dignity of an unfortunate defender who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and attempted to foolishly defend the athletic anomaly that is the 6-10 Griffin.

However, the question remains: Should they be considered dunks? We certainly thought so when Dwight Howard won a Slam Dunk Contest via a dunk where his hand never actual made contact with the rim, as well as Griffin’s original poster to end all posters on Timofey Mozgov. We’ll leave that up to your interpretation, but for the sake of this list, it’s considered a dunk.

Joining Griffin on this week’s edition of the top ten dunks are the usual suspects, including a pair of slams from LeBron James, Taj Gibson‘s weekly poster, and a turn-back-the-clock moment from Vince Carter and Tim Duncan.

â€¨â€¨10. Reggie Jackson dunks on Kenneth Faried
The 6-3 Reggie Jackson is at it again, making another stop on the week’s top ten dunks list with an out-of-nowhere dunk over Denver’s Kenneth Faried.

It was a rough night for Faried, despite his team eventually getting the win, because he had already been victimized by Kevin Durant on a crossover earlier in the game. A few minutes after that, he had to deal with Jackson, who only needed to bounce off one step down the lane to elevate and throw down over the outstretched arms of the Manimal.

9. Vintage dunk of the week: Vince Carter dunks over Tim Duncan
It’s not as memorable as the previous time Vince Carter dunked over Tim Duncan, but it is still worthy of respect for the soon-to-be-37-year-old Carter to need only so much room and so many steps to still dunk over one of the league’s better defenders.

Had this play occurred in 2004, it probably would have been the best play of the week. But because age is a cruel part of life, the dunk by Carter only receives so much recognition. Still, to see Carter dunk over Duncan and then do the signature celebration afterwards is something that I wish would never leave the NBA.

