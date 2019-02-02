Getty Image

Before we start, it is important to say this: 23rd-ranked NC State is a good basketball team on the offensive end. Coming into Saturday afternoon, the fast-paced Wolfpack were 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom and 14th nationally in points per game, dropping 84.4 points per game a night. The only Power 5 schools that score more on the average night are North Carolina, Duke, and Tennessee.

However, during their matchup against No. 12 Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon, the Wolfpack had themselves a bad day. It was something else: NC State could not defend its home court against the Hokies, falling 47-24.

Your read that right, the Wolfpack scored 24 points on the afternoon. They had 14 at the half, then came out and scored 10 points in the game’s final 20 minutes. Virginia Tech is a solid defensive team — 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency in KenPom — but this was still a historically off day for NC State, which entered the day as one of the best shooting teams in the sport, ranking 28th nationally in effective field goal percentage.