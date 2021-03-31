CBS And ESPN Announced Tip Times For The Men’s And Women’s Final Four

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is nearing its final weekend, and at halftime of the last Elite 8 game between Michigan and UCLA, the schedule for this coming Saturday’s Final Four was announced.

Baylor, Gonzaga, and Houston have all punched tickets to the final weekend of the tournament in Indianapolis, which CBS will carry, and unsurprisingly the game featuring the two Texas teams gets the earlier window. Baylor and Houston will square off at 5:14 p.m. ET on CBS on Saturday evening, with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson on the call, with Gonzaga and the winner of Michigan-UCLA to follow at 8:34 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy, with the championship game coming on Monday night.

On the women’s side, UConn, South Carolina, Arizona, and Stanford all punched their tickets to the Final Four in San Antonio for this coming Friday. The Huskies will meet Arizona in their national semifinal game, while South Carolina and Stanford will meet in the other. Those Final Four games will take place on Friday night, starting with South Carolina-Stanford at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by UConn-Arizona at 9 p.m. ET. The women’s championship game is set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, also on ESPN.