Monday night saw the completion of the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as the Pac-12 saw four teams punch their tickets to the second weekend, capped off by USC crushing Kansas in the nightcap.

It was a weekend filled with upsets, as 11 teams seeded five spots or more below their opponents picked up wins in the first two rounds, leaving brackets in shambles and creating a very interesting second weekend with some teams few anticipated seeing. Just three 1-seeds and two 2-seeds remain as we head into the second weekend, and as games came to a close on Monday night, the NCAA, CBS, and Turner announced the full TV schedule for next Saturday and Sunday’s Sweet 16 action.

Saturday’s action will start with a battle of Cinderella’s, as Oregon State and Loyola Chicago face off for a spot in the Elite Eight, while Sunday will tip off with the favorite for the tournament, Gonzaga, facing Creighton.

Saturday, March 26

2:40 p.m. (CBS): 12. Oregon St vs. 8. Loyola Chicago (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Dana Jacobson)

5:15 p.m. (CBS): 5. Villanova vs. 1. Baylor (Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce)

7:25 p.m. (TBS): 15. Oral Roberts vs. 3. Arkansas (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

9:55 p.m. (TBS): 11. Syracuse vs. 2. Houston (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

Sunday, March 27

2:10 p.m. (CBS): 5. Creighton vs. 1. Gonzaga (Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl)

5:00 p.m. (CBS): 4. Florida St vs. 1. Michigan (Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson)

7:15 p.m. (TBS): 11. UCLA vs. 2. Alabama (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

9:45 p.m. (TBS): 7. Oregon vs. 6. USC (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

(All times Eastern)