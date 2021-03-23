Getty Image
DimeMag

The NCAA Announced The Full Men’s Sweet 16 TV Schedule For Next Weekend

Senior Sports Writer

Monday night saw the completion of the second round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as the Pac-12 saw four teams punch their tickets to the second weekend, capped off by USC crushing Kansas in the nightcap.

It was a weekend filled with upsets, as 11 teams seeded five spots or more below their opponents picked up wins in the first two rounds, leaving brackets in shambles and creating a very interesting second weekend with some teams few anticipated seeing. Just three 1-seeds and two 2-seeds remain as we head into the second weekend, and as games came to a close on Monday night, the NCAA, CBS, and Turner announced the full TV schedule for next Saturday and Sunday’s Sweet 16 action.

Saturday’s action will start with a battle of Cinderella’s, as Oregon State and Loyola Chicago face off for a spot in the Elite Eight, while Sunday will tip off with the favorite for the tournament, Gonzaga, facing Creighton.

Saturday, March 26

2:40 p.m. (CBS): 12. Oregon St vs. 8. Loyola Chicago (Kevin Harlan/Dan Bonner/Dana Jacobson)
5:15 p.m. (CBS): 5. Villanova vs. 1. Baylor (Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson/Allie LaForce)
7:25 p.m. (TBS): 15. Oral Roberts vs. 3. Arkansas (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)
9:55 p.m. (TBS): 11. Syracuse vs. 2. Houston (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

Sunday, March 27

2:10 p.m. (CBS): 5. Creighton vs. 1. Gonzaga (Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel/Jamie Erdahl)
5:00 p.m. (CBS): 4. Florida St vs. 1. Michigan (Jim Nantz/Bill Raftery/Grant Hill/Tracy Wolfson)
7:15 p.m. (TBS): 11. UCLA vs. 2. Alabama (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)
9:45 p.m. (TBS): 7. Oregon vs. 6. USC (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)
(All times Eastern)

