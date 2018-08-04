The Blazers GM Says ‘We’re Keeping The Core Together’ For Better Or Worse

#Portland Trail Blazers
08.03.18 5 mins ago

Getty Image

What should’ve been one of the more remarkable seasons in recent history for the Portland Trail Blazers ended on quite the sour note. Despite 49 wins and an impressive third seed finish in the ultra-competitive West, the Blazers got stunned by the New Orleans Pelicans, who unceremoniously swept them right out of the playoffs in the opening round.

That, of course, unearthed all the old questions buried just below the surface about whether head coach Terry Stotts is still the man for the job and, perhaps more pressing, whether Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are a viable long-term pairing.

In response, general manager Neil Olshey doesn’t seem to have any new answers. In fact, he appears content to let the team remain on its current course, which consists mostly of spinning its wheels in the muck. He admitted as much in a recent sit-down with Blazers court-side reporter Brooke Olzendam. (Skip to the 16-minute mark for his comments on Jusuf Nurkic’s contract and why he wants to keep Dame and CJ together).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSC.J. McCollumDAMIAN LILLARDNeil OlsheyPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 11 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP