What should’ve been one of the more remarkable seasons in recent history for the Portland Trail Blazers ended on quite the sour note. Despite 49 wins and an impressive third seed finish in the ultra-competitive West, the Blazers got stunned by the New Orleans Pelicans, who unceremoniously swept them right out of the playoffs in the opening round.

That, of course, unearthed all the old questions buried just below the surface about whether head coach Terry Stotts is still the man for the job and, perhaps more pressing, whether Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are a viable long-term pairing.

In response, general manager Neil Olshey doesn't seem to have any new answers. In fact, he appears content to let the team remain on its current course, which consists mostly of spinning its wheels in the muck. He admitted as much in a recent sit-down with Blazers court-side reporter Brooke Olzendam.