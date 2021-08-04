Although it happened in 2004, the Malice at the Palace remains one of the most dissected and infamous moments in recent NBA history. Later this month, a new Netflix documentary episode titled Untold: Malice at the Palace will aim to shed more light on the night.

On Wednesday, Netflix teased the doc by releasing a trailer.

It’s been called "the most infamous brawl in NBA history” — the Indiana Pacers vs. the Detroit Pistons vs…THE FANS. Using never-before-seen footage, hear from the people who were there that night in Untold: Malice at the Palace — premiering August 10. pic.twitter.com/tmPUcwCqec — Netflix (@netflix) August 4, 2021

In the video, Ron Artest says “I want the story out there. Go frame by frame.” He, along with the ex-players like Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, and Reggie Miller, are speaking in the series and promising to offer new insight into the brawl.

Additionally, Netflix says that the documentary shows some never before seen footage from the event, which is an interesting hook considering it’s been almost two decades since it happened. The footage, notably, isn’t coming from TV cameras that already documented the event. Instead, the footage is coming from the Palace at Auburn Hills, which was the home of the Pistons at the time.

Untold is overall a sports documentary series that, in addition to the Malice at the Palace, covers topics like connections between organized crime mafia and the Trashers, a hockey team that was ultimately targeted by an FBI investigation, and tennis star Mardy Fish and how anxiety almost ended his career. The five-episode series drops on August 10.