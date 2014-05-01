Nets Call Out Their Own Fans On Twitter

We were at Barclays Center on Sunday taking in Game 4 between the Nets and Raptors and the crowd was, um, OK. An exciting Game 5 is taking place at the Air Canada Centre right now, and Brooklyn’s official Twitter account talked some junk to their fans after hearing the rowdy crowd in Toronto.

#Nets fans take note- this is what a playoff crowd sounds like..set your DVD and take notes #RAPTORSvNETS – LR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 1, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It seems Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center senior reporter Lenn Robbins was the man behind the tweet.

One thing the fans at Barclays Center do well is chant “BROOOKLYN,” which the Raptors fans had fun some with during a Game 5 that saw their team dominate for much of the contest:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

The Raptors just won Game 5, 115-113, but they almost lost a huge second-half lead in the final minutes. After a four-point play by Alan Anderson in the corner cut Toronto’s lead to one, a pair of DeMar DeRozan free throws extended it to three at the other end with just six seconds left. The Raps decided to foul rather than risk a three-pointer when the Nets came down, but they narrowly avoided catastrophe after Andray Blatche snatched the rebound after the second miss; except, Blatche threw the ball over the head of a wide-open Deron Williams (note, Kyle Lowry might have tipped it).

Sigh of relief Raps fans, you guys just took a 3-2 lead.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.