Brooklyn Nets At Boston Celtics Game 3 TV Info And Betting Lines

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the betting favorite to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Through two games against the Boston Celtics, there isn’t much in the way of information to change that viewpoint, with the Nets cruising to a 2-0 series lead in the first round.

Brooklyn did trail in the first half of Game 1, but Boston was largely non-competitive in Game 2. The Nets blasted the Celtics to the tune of a 130-108 win on Tuesday, leading by 27 points after three quarters and pedaling off down the stretch. Brooklyn leads the entire league in net rating (+17.5) in the playoffs, taking full advantage of their overflowing offensive options and Boston’s shorthanded roster. As one example, No. 4 option Joe Harris scored 25 points on just 14 shooting possessions in Game 2, and he serves as a perfect complement to Brooklyn’s trio of lead creators in James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Celtics will need more from Jayson Tatum in Game 3, with the All-Star forward scoring just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting in Game 2. The absence of Jaylen Brown looms large for the undermanned Celtics, but Boston does have top-flight talent in Tatum, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker. The presence of what should be a raucous atmosphere could also help the Celtics in Game 3, and this could be their best chance at an upset win in the series.

From a betting standpoint, Game 2 went Over the total of 228.5 points and Brooklyn covered the closing point spread of 9 points as a favorite.

Game 3 TV Info

Tip Time: Friday, May 26; 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

Game 3 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Price: OFF BOARD

Spread: Nets -7.5 (-113), Celtics +7.5 (-108)

Total: Over 227.5 (-108), Under 227.5 (-113)

Money Line: Nets (-360), Celtics (+280)