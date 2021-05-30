The series that most anticipated would end in a sweep will not after a truly sensational performance by Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in Game 3, as Tatum went off for 50 points to get Boston on the board against the title favorites.

It was a display of outrageous shot-making and offensive skill on both sides, as Tatum went for 50, James Harden had 41, and Kevin Durant had 39 in a thrilling back-and-forth affair with Tatum putting the dagger in late. For Boston, it was a tremendous show of fortitude, as with Jaylen Brown out and a 2-0 deficit to Brooklyn, most expected them to be done and dusted in four games. However, they fought back and made this a series at least for another game — and made the books put the series price back up after they had taken it off the board ahead of Game 3.

They’ll likely need another Herculean effort from Tatum and hot shooting from Marcus Smart and the rest of the Celtics role players, but they’ve shown it’s possible for them to tangle with a Brooklyn team that doesn’t exactly put up the most resistance on defense.

Game 3 saw the Celtics cover and win as a +280 underdog, with the total cruising past the 227.5 number for an Over.

Game 4 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 30; 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 4 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Price: Nets (-10000), Celtics (+1300)

Spread: Nets -7.5 (-110), Celtics +7.5 (-110)

Total: Over 228.5 (-108), Under 228.5 (-113)

Money Line: Nets (-315), Celtics (+260)

Game 4 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

James Harden O/U 26.5 Points (Over -103/Under -125)

Marcus Smart O/U 14.5 (-113/-113)

Kevin Durant O/U 28.5 (-108/-118)

Joe Harris O/U 11.5 (-108/-118)

Tristan Thompson O/U 10.5 (+107/-136)

Jayson Tatum O/U 32.5 (-113/-113)

Kyrie Irving O/U 23.5 (-105/-122)

Blake Griffin O/U 8.5 (+104/-132)

Evan Fournier O/U 16.5 (-105/-122)