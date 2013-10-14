Nets Coach Jason Kidd Says “It’s Great” Mirza Teletovic & Andray Blatche Scuffled At Practice

The Nets have a lot of new faces in Brooklyn this year as Mikhail Prokhorov goes all in to bring the first championship to the Nets franchise after they merged with the NBA. With all the new faces, it’s understandable that some players wouldn’t get along. Mirza Teletovic and Andray Blatche got into a scuffle during practice yesterday, and like most fights in the NBA, no punches were thrown.

New head coach Jason Kidd was impressed with the emotion as he told Mike Mazzeo of ESPN New York:

“It’s great. That’s competition. That’s what it’s all about. This team is put together to compete at a high level, and you saw that. There’s nothing wrong with competition. Tempers might flare, but it’s all out of respect, because we’re all working hard, and as a coaching staff and as players, that’s what you need.”

Injured starting point guard Deron Williams said of the fight, “It’s normal. It happens every year, 10 times a year, if that. It’s definitely competitive, guys are bumping and banging down there. You’re liable to have a couple of those.” D-Will added that it was a “typical NBA fight.”

A typical NBA fight means no one throws a punch and everyone seems excited about the emotions involved. Check and check. This is where some NBA loudmouth â€” who isn’t old enough to have seen the late 80’s Pistons â€” sounds off about how weak and effete the game as become even as the Association sets ratings records.

Typical NBA fights are like the faux frat fights I (barely) remember from college, and those same not-so-eager mealy-mouthed bros are likely the ones screaming for more blood on the court these days.

We’re glad everyone is OK, and we hope Blatche invites Teletovic to the next Lapdance Tuesdays as a way to smooth things over.

