Nets Drop The Wiz In New Arena; Kyrie Irving Unleashes His Fury

Brooklyn’s executives had to be happy with the Nets’ opening night at the Barclays Center. Not only did they get the Wizards, one of the league’s worst teams, but they got them with people like John Wall and Nene out in street clothes. Washington has more injury problems than perhaps everyone outside of their neighbors from Baltimore (the Ravens), so it wasn’t surprising to see Brooklyn open up the new arena (at least basketball-wise) with a 98-88 win behind 18 points and 11 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Deron Williams chipped in 11 and nine dimes, and got into a scuffle in the fourth quarter with A.J. Price, causing him to absolutely roast the backup Wiz guard in the postgame press conference. And off the bench, Andray Blatche torched his old team with 16 points, eight rebounds and two or three off-the-dribble fadeaways that will be giving Washington’s coaches nightmares for the rest of the week … Going into last night, Bradley Beal was leading all rookies in preseason scoring, and he started off hot again, hitting his first three shots and beginning with nine quick points. But he still has some things to learn. At one point, Florida’s finest got out on the break and went in super soft on Kris Humphries. Hump ruthlessly LeBron‘d him from behind, snuffing the layup out to the arc. From that point on, Beal struggled, making just two more shots and finishing with 13 points in just under 30 minutes. For Wiz fans, we can say this: his jumper is so sweet, the net barely moves when he gets one to drop. The dude somehow struggled from deep in college. We doubt that becomes a trend in D.C. … We wrote about Emeka Okafor, one of the most forgotten NBA veterans who can still play a little bit, and last night he delivered a mixed bag in response. Yes, he had 12 and six in limited minutes, which included one drop step where he nearly sent the entire Nets’ frontline through the rim. But he’s also in a losing battle with his hairline. It’s time he concede the L. It feels like he took some hair off his head and put it on his chin … Philly smoked Boston by 32 in one of those preseason games that doesn’t resemble an actual NBA game at all. Kevin Garnett and Andrew Bynum both sat it out (and Philly fans, we hate to keep harking on this, but Bynum was scheduled for another injection in his injured right knee to help lubricate and cushion the joint). The Celtics were blown out (Philly went on a game-ending 45-19 run) and didn’t seem to mind. And perhaps most alarming, Spencer Hawes not only is rocking a seemingly Justin Bieber-inspired haircut, he also went off for 17 and eight in barely 17 minutes. We might see him do that one more time all year … In his own diary entry with ESPNBoston.com, new Celtic Jason Terry discussed Boston’s recent trip to Europe, and apparently, Boston is taking after Zach Galifianakis and developing their own “Wolfpack.” Almost every night during the preseason trip, the JET said the majority of the team sat around heated lamps in the hotel lobby telling stories and playing cards. No word on whether anyone tried to take this new brotherhood a step further with a special blood bond, but we wouldn’t put it past Darko. Doc Rivers has spent this preseason brainwashing the draft bust into no longer believing his name is Darko as a way to move beyond his past failures. Instead, he wants Milicic to refer to himself as “Celtic.” The best part is Darko is actually following along with this … And with all quiet on the “superstar who wants to bitch his way into a better situation” front right now, the only real movement you might see soon off the court comes in the form of contract extensions for the class of ’09. Too bad it’s looking like James Harden, Tyreke Evans, Brandon Jennings and DeMar DeRozan won’t be getting them, according to David Aldridge. The one who has probably the best chance? Ty Lawson … Keep reading to hear which new Maverick finally came to play …
