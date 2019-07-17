Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets landed a pair of All-Stars this summer, but it’s hard to imagine a path that would allow one of them to play this season. While Kyrie Irving should be good to go from day one, the ruptured achilles that Kevin Durant suffered as a member of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals is the kind of ultra-serious injury that requires the upmost care.

As such, no one is quite sure exactly when Durant will make his debut in his new threads. That includes Nets general manager Sean Marks, who appeared on WFAN on Tuesday and made it clear that they’ll take a cautious approach to Durant’s recovery.

“I have no idea,” Marks said when asked about a potential return date, per ESPN. “We’re certainly not going to rush him back. There’s going to be absolutely none of that. We have far too much invested in him, and we owe it to Kevin to get him back to 100 percent.”