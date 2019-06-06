Getty Image

NBA Draft season invariably leads to some wheeling and dealing, and on Thursday afternoon, we got our first trade during this chaotic part of the basketball calendar. The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks agreed to a swap involving picks and players, and while it may not seem huge on the surface, there are potential free agency implications due to the move.

Brooklyn will send Allen Crabbe and a pair of first round draft picks, one of which is the 17th pick in a few weeks, to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and a second round selection. The news of the move comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Brooklyn is trading Allen Crabbe and No. 17 pick in 2019 NBA Draft and protected first in 2020 to Atlanta for Taurean Prince and 2021 second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2019

It’s a savvy move for the Hawks, which got a third top-20 pick in this year’s first round for taking on the final year of Crabbe’s salary. Per Wojnarowski, the pick Atlanta receives next year is lottery protected.