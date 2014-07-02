Nets Hire Lionel Hollins To Replace Kidd

07.02.14 4 years ago

The Brooklyn Nets’ brief coaching search is over. In the wake of Jason Kidd’s blazing, unapologetically Machiavellian departure to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced it has hired Lionel Hollins as head coach.

Hollins’ contract with the Nets is for four years and approximately $18 million, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

The former Memphis Grizzlies coach was the favorite for Brooklyn’s sudden job opening since rumblings of Kidd’s imminent exit first surfaced. Also considered for the position were Mark Jackson, George Karl, and Euroleague legend Ettore Messina, among others.

Hollins coached the Grizzlies full-time from 2009-2013 before being replaced by assistant Dave Joerger in advance of last season. Memphis compiled a 183-129 (.59 percent) record over that span and made the playoffs three times, including advancing to the Western Conference Finals in 2012-2013.

Is Hollins a good hire for the Nets?

