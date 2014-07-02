Nets Hire Lionel Hollins To Replace Kidd

The Brooklyn Nets’ brief coaching search is over. In the wake of Jason Kidd’s blazing, unapologetically Machiavellian departure to the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced it has hired Lionel Hollins as head coach.

The Brooklyn Nets have reached an agreement in principle with Lionel Hollins to become the team's new head coach. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 2, 2014

Hollins’ contract with the Nets is for four years and approximately $18 million, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

The former Memphis Grizzlies coach was the favorite for Brooklyn’s sudden job opening since rumblings of Kidd’s imminent exit first surfaced. Also considered for the position were Mark Jackson, George Karl, and Euroleague legend Ettore Messina, among others.

Hollins coached the Grizzlies full-time from 2009-2013 before being replaced by assistant Dave Joerger in advance of last season. Memphis compiled a 183-129 (.59 percent) record over that span and made the playoffs three times, including advancing to the Western Conference Finals in 2012-2013.

Is Hollins a good hire for the Nets?

