So, What If The Nets Just Keep Kevin Durant?

The thing that makes Kevin Durant such an attractive target on the trade market appears to be turning into the single biggest problem in any effort to acquire him. Durant, one of the 3-5 best basketball players in the world by basically any way you slice it, is the rare superstar who wants a change of scenery and is in a situation where he won’t hit free agency soon after he is acquired — the 34-year-old former league MVP is entering year one of a 4-year contract extension he signed last summer that does not include any team or player option.

Of course, if an idiot like myself is able to wrap their head around this, the much smarter people who run the Brooklyn Nets likewise understand this. As such, Brooklyn is asking for the world for Durant, and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted on Tuesday, they have not gotten offered anything close to the world yet.

“Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract, really at the apex of his talent,” Wojnarowski said. “They’ve continued to talk to teams around the league, but simply, no one’s meeting that threshold.”

Woj noted that teams like Phoenix and Miami, which are “motivated” to figure something out and also are the two teams Durant apparently wants to play for, need to find ways to sweeten the pot if they want to make this done by getting other teams and players on board. So, basically, we’re in a situation where the state of play hasn’t changed since Durant’s request (with the gigantic exception of Deandre Ayton is back with the Suns and can’t be traded until January at the earliest), and other teams are needed to facilitate a deal, which requires said other teams being incentivized to help the Suns or Heat in their quest to become perhaps the title favorite, and would mean that the Nets aren’t getting everything possible back in a deal for Kevin Durant, which they have made abundantly clear they want.

That all seems pretty complex! Even more so when you can consider the Nets don’t, you know, have to trade Durant, and they weren’t exactly rushing to get rid of him before he requested a trade. All of this raises a question: What if the simplest thing is Durant just isn’t traded, and when the 2022-23 season tips off, he’s leading the Nets out of the tunnel at the Barclays Center (or wherever they play their first game of the year)?

Two very important things to note before we dive in: 1. Perhaps the Nets are just posturing and plan on taking a deal at some point prior to the season, and right now, they’re in “extract as much as we can” mode, 2. Everything you are about to read comes with the assumption that Durant doesn’t try to accelerate things, either by publicly pressuring Brooklyn or straight up sitting out if he’s not traded by the time the season rolls around.

The obvious thing here is that Durant sticking with the Nets probably increases the likelihood Kyrie Irving is in Brooklyn next year, too. By all accounts, an Irving trade would follow a Durant trade — perhaps this is because the presumed trade for Irving would turn him into noted guy who used to be Durant’s teammate, Russell Westbrook — so it’s worth wondering if he’d stick around for the final year of his contract. Remember, the reason Durant is on the Nets in the first place is they gave him a chance to play with Irving, and it’s fair to question if they’d get rid of Irving for anyone (let alone Westbrook) if Durant is coming back.