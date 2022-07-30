Kevin Durant is stuck in trade request limbo. The Brooklyn Nets star wants a move, but so far, no one has been able to meet the Nets’ sky high asking price for the two-time NBA Finals MVP that stems from him entering year one of a 4-year contract. As such, the trade saga has dragged on for weeks and there does not appear to be an end in sight.

At this point, it seems plausible that Durant just does not have anywhere to go, as no one will give up with Brooklyn wants. In a new piece, Zach Lowe of ESPN floated that Nets are holding out hope that no one will be able to meet that price and Durant will have a moment of clarity that leads to him rescinding his trade request.

Even before the Minnesota Timberwolves warped the trade market by flipping five draft assets for Rudy Gobert, several smart people around the league termed the very act of trading Durant “impossible” in conversations with ESPN. There was no way to approximate fair value. A player of Durant’s caliber with so many years locked in had never before become available. The Nets are probably waiting for Durant’s camp to realize that, and maybe for Durant to retract his trade request. The Nets have not given up on this scenario, sources say.

It’s previously been reported that the team is operating as though Durant and Kyrie Irving will be on the team this year.