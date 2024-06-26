The Brooklyn Nets are officially rebuilding after a wild few years that saw them unload almost all of their future assets to build a hopeful superteam with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, only to trade all three away in a two-year span. They tried to find a middle path to still being a playoff contender, largely because most of their draft picks were owned by the Houston Rockets, making tanking not an option.

However, after a 32-50 campaign last year, the Nets decided to abandon that plan and figure out how to hit the reset button in earnest. On Tuesday night, they cracked the code with a truly stunning trade that sent Mikal Bridges across the river to Manhattan to play with the Knicks, with five first round picks coming back their way in return. Armed with lots of future draft capital from New York, they were able to then flip some of the picks they got back from Phoenix in the Durant trade to Houston to get the rights to their 2025 and 2026 picks back, allowing them to tank in peace this season.

Another massive deal: Brooklyn has a deal with Houston to return the Nets’ 2026 first-round pick for a 2027 Phoenix Suns first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Rockets also acquire 2025 right to swap Houston/OKC first for 2025 Suns first-round pick. More details coming on picks… pic.twitter.com/qkTh3KwV63 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

Sources: The Brooklyn Nets are trading a 2025 Suns pick swap, 2027 Suns first-rounder and a first-rounder and swap in 2029 to the Houston Rockets for their own 2025 pick swap and 2026 first-round from the James Harden trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2024

That sets the Nets up for the future, but the reason the Rockets were willing to make such a deal is they have their sights set on acquiring Durant themselves, per Adrian Wojnarowski, and want to offer the Suns a chance to get their picks back in such a trade.

The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

As intrigued as the Rockets have been about Durant, they're determined to use the Suns picks to be aggressive on deals elsewhere now, sources tell ESPN. Phoenix has made it clear that they want to run it back with this group, and Houston is seeking a major upgrade now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

As Woj points out, the Suns aren’t ready to discuss a Durant trade just yet, but Houston is clearly going to be aggressive this summer to land a star of some form and will start by trying to make Phoenix an offer they can’t refuse for Durant. Woj then followed up later by noting the Suns aren’t expected to move off their stance with Durant, but ended by noting the Rockets could go after Devin Booker in the future given their control of future Suns picks, only adding to the madness.

Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns' pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns' pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston's also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying… https://t.co/p29C3XSpe2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

We’ll see whether these deals lead to a domino effect of moves over the next 24 hours going into the first round of the NBA Draft, as trade season is officially underway with Bridges in New York, Alex Caruso in Oklahoma City, and a ton of picks changing hands in Houston and Brooklyn.