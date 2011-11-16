Nets Unveil “The Experience” in Brooklyn

While the current state of the NBA has basketball fans world down, some great things are still happening. Case in point: “The Experience,” compliments of Nets Basketball and the Barclays Center.

The Experience is the brand new mobile unit that the Nets unleashed at Brooklyn Borough Hall yesterday afternoon. The unit is more than 40-feet long and features video game stations (currently stocked with NBA 2K12), an adjustable hoop for shooting contests, a mobile store stocked with Nets gear, a food station (where you will be able to sample fare from the new arena), and a serious setup where you can test out actual Barclays Center seats and see 3D renderings of the views from every seat in the arena if you’re thinking of purchasing tickets. The unit will be a regular sight in NYC and New Jersey leading up to and through the Nets’ arrival in Brooklyn next fall.

Yesterday’s event featured Brooklyn Borough President Marty Markowitz, Nets head coach Avery Johnson and team GM Billy King to officially announce the arrival of The Experience. Check out the gallery below:

You can watch a video of The Experience in action here.

