New Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Sends A Letter to Former Celtics Inviting Them To Practices & Games

After the Celtics surprised a lot of NBA followers by naming former Butler coach, Brad Stevens, to shepherd the rebuilding project in Boston, he’s been killing it. He visited Rajon Rondo at his camp in Kentucky and was intelligent and personable in his introductory press conference. So far he’s been saying and doing all the right things since taking over the position, and now he’s reached out to former Celtics greats to invite them to attend practices and games.

Former Celtics point guard, Kenny Anderson, first tweeted about receiving the letter yesterday afternoon.

Real class Coach Brad Stevens sends a little to all past Celtics thank you ! — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) August 13, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I am sorry meant to say he send a letter — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) August 13, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Longtime basketball writer Peter Vecsey tweeted out later that Stevens had sent a letter to every former Celtics player.

Brad Stevens sent letter 2 former Celtic players. Said if they ever want 2 attend practice or home/away games, call his office…cont.. — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

…Stevens said they're always welcome to continue to be part of the Celtics' tradition. — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) August 14, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 36-year-old Stevens is all class, it appears, respecting those who came before him as part of the ongoing Celtics tradition. Right now Stevens is batting 1000 as the Celtics’ head coach. Celtics GM Danny Ainge must be lounging in his decision to bring Stevens aboard because so far it’s going great.

[Via MassLive]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.