New Celtics Coach Brad Stevens Sends A Letter to Former Celtics Inviting Them To Practices & Games

#Boston Celtics
08.14.13 5 years ago

After the Celtics surprised a lot of NBA followers by naming former Butler coach, Brad Stevens, to shepherd the rebuilding project in Boston, he’s been killing it. He visited Rajon Rondo at his camp in Kentucky and was intelligent and personable in his introductory press conference. So far he’s been saying and doing all the right things since taking over the position, and now he’s reached out to former Celtics greats to invite them to attend practices and games.

Former Celtics point guard, Kenny Anderson, first tweeted about receiving the letter yesterday afternoon.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Longtime basketball writer Peter Vecsey tweeted out later that Stevens had sent a letter to every former Celtics player.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 36-year-old Stevens is all class, it appears, respecting those who came before him as part of the ongoing Celtics tradition. Right now Stevens is batting 1000 as the Celtics’ head coach. Celtics GM Danny Ainge must be lounging in his decision to bring Stevens aboard because so far it’s going great.

[Via MassLive]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBrad StevensDimeMagKenny AndersonLatest News

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP