In the newest State Farm commercial with Chris Paul and his alter ego Cliff Paul, the two get together in a room to see how they can unite their fans. “Worn To Assist” features Chris and Cliff creating something everyone could agree on – the Jordan CP3.VII iD in Cliff’s favorite argyle.

