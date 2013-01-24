New Colorways Of Reebok’s Kamikaze II Mid To Release Feb. 1

No one was more excited to see Reebok bring back the original Kamikaze II Mid than we were, and now after the success of that initial launch, they’re doing it again… in different colors. After seeing the first re-release of the Kamikaze II Mids sell out in a day earlier this month, on February 1, the red/black and black/white versions will go on sale at a price of $100 at key retailers including Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, City Gear, DTLR, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, Reebok.com.

Over the past year, Reebok Classics killed it by bringing back a few of their most legendary sneakers â€“ the Questions, the Answer IVs and the Pump Twilight Zone. Now, they’re keeping the momentum going with the Kamikaze II Mid.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.