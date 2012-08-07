New Images Of The Nike LeBron 10

Finally, after some fake photos leaked onto the Internet recently, we have our first real look at the latest edition to‘s signature sneaker line, the. Continuing what we’ve seen in the last two shoes in the line, these have diamond-cut lateral TPU supports as well as a very different 3-D reverse Swoosh. But they’ve also equipped it with multi-colored laces, and brought back the 360 Air Max unit, which depending on your preference is either awesome or whack. No word yet about the colorway, but I could definitely see him rocking these with the team’s Floridian jerseys.

I’m already hearing a lot of praise for this sneaker, and rightfully so. It looks like it’ll be a popular wear on and off the court (LeBron’s line is always great performance-wise). But it still strikes me as funny how many people HATED the LeBron 9 when it first dropped, and then it ended up being one of the most hyped shoes of the year.

Thanks to Pure-Sole for the pictures, and SneakerFreaker.