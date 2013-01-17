New Kobe Bryant Nike Basketball Commercial Calls Him The Most Dependable Ever

Earlier we found out Kobe Bryant considers himself the best 1-on-1 player ever. His newest Nike basketball ad suggests we all can bank on his skills forever. The ad plays off both his cartoonish demeanor (and self-confidence, as seen in his 1-on-1 declaration) and competitive streak. As competitive as a lion, as pervasive as rain, as no-brainer as broccoli being healthy to eat. Kobe isn’t of this earth, he’s part of it and as such, isn’t held back by the silly rules us mortals go by. I mean, his shoes can turn into snakes.

Overall, it’s a great ad. I’d expect nothing else from Nike and Kobe Bryant. As the ad implores us to believe, we should have never even had a doubt he’d come through.

