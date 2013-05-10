New Releases Of The Nike Kobe 8 System, Jordan CP3.VI & Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey At Foot Locker Tomorrow

Tomorrow at Foot Locker, they’ll be a bunch of new sneaker releases, including new colorways for the Nike Kobe 8 System, the Jordan CP3.VI and the Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey.

The “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” pack for Chris Paul‘s latest signature sneaker, one of the five best colorways for the shoe so far this season, will be available for $124.99.

Kobe‘s player exclusive colorway, the “Purple Platinum” of the Kobe 8 System, drops in store and online for $140, while the Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey, in Neon/Turquoise colors, will be releasing for $170.

Other releases will include the Nike Air Max 95 EM and the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jef 97. Head over to FootLocker.com for more details.

Which sneakers do you like best?

