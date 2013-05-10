New Releases Of The Nike Kobe 8 System, Jordan CP3.VI & Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey At Foot Locker Tomorrow

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant #Chris Paul
05.10.13 5 years ago

Tomorrow at Foot Locker, they’ll be a bunch of new sneaker releases, including new colorways for the Nike Kobe 8 System, the Jordan CP3.VI and the Nike Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey.

The “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” pack for Chris Paul‘s latest signature sneaker, one of the five best colorways for the shoe so far this season, will be available for $124.99.

Kobe‘s player exclusive colorway, the “Purple Platinum” of the Kobe 8 System, drops in store and online for $140, while the Air Max 360 Diamond Griffey, in Neon/Turquoise colors, will be releasing for $170.

Other releases will include the Nike Air Max 95 EM and the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jef 97. Head over to FootLocker.com for more details.

Which sneakers do you like best?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulFOOT LOCKERJordan CP3.VIJordan CP3.VI "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"KEN GRIFFEY JRKobe 8 SystemKOBE BRYANTNike Air Max 360 Diamond GriffeyNike Kobe 8 SystemNike Kobe 8 System "Purple Platinum"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP