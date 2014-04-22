New Samsung Experience Game Time App Is Perfect For The NBA Playoffs

The 2014 NBA Playoffs are upon us, but we don’t all have time to get in front of a television set to check out all the heart-stopping action. While the NBA’s Game Time App has always been a must for NBA fans, for select Galaxy devices, Samsung has unveiled the “Samsung Experience” to augment your connection to the NBA Playoffs this season.



This new section was built by Samsung in conjunction with the NBA and is available on the Galaxy S 5, Galaxy S 4, Galaxy S III, Galaxy Note II, and Galaxy Note 3.

A few new features will allow you to view scores, updates and highlights all without even unlocking your phone:

Custom Lock Screens and Wallpapers for all NBA Teams

-Lock Screens include live countdown to your team’s next game and live scoring updates during games, as well as quick access to the playoff series scores directly from the lock screen.

-By swiping to the right from the bottom of the lock screen fans can directly access game info and stats.

-Wallpapers include your favorite team’s logo and player names so you can show your support like never before.

Special highlights from the NBA Playoffs

Game action video content including slow motion taken with the phantom camera, as well as “Mini-Movies” from select playoff games and segments from “NBA Inside Stuff” are all available to Galaxy owners first before release to other mobile devices.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Samsung Experience is now available at the Google Play store through the NBA Game Time App.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.