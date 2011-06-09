New Under Armour Basketball To Drop This Fall

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.09.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

I always love to see new sneaker companies pop up. You know, even if they just last a minute. Because at the end of the day, there’s really no barrier to entry. The same could be said about basketballs, but for whatever the reason, you don’t hear about too many companies trying to reinvent the ball. Under Armour is trying to change that. This November, UA will introduce their first line of basketballs in a a variety of official sizes for both high school and collegiate play.

“Under Armour is excited to enter a new category, offering the innovation our brand is known for in a unique way,” says Edward Giard, Under Armour Vice President of Licensing and Accessories. “Partnering with our new licensee, PSI 91, has allowed us to deliver best-in-class products that continue Under Armour’s mission to make all athletes better.”

According to the brand, the new basketballs are the first to combine player-preferred high, natural pebble texture and a deep channel design for better control while shooting and passing. And with a sample on its way to the office next week, I’ll be sure to let you know if they deliver.

What’s the best basketball you’ve ever played with?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
