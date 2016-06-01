Jordan Brand Unveils Its First-Ever Soccer Boot, And The Results Are Impressive

#Michael Jordan
06.01.16 2 years ago 5 Comments

Michael Jordan’s impact on the world of sports fashion is undeniable, especially when it comes to footwear. Jordan Brand and Air Jordan gear has already found their way into basketball (obviously), baseball, football, golf and more. However, Jordan’s presence hasn’t yet been felt in the world of soccer… until now.

It was announced this week that Neymar Jr. — Brazil’s youngest and brightest soccer star — will become the first soccer player to feature the Jumpman on his soccer boot thanks to a new partnership.

From Nike:

The NJR x JORDAN Hypervenom football boot takes inspiration from the Jordan V, Neymar Jr.’s favorite. “The Jordan V is very iconic and has the fighter jet shark teeth on the front,” explains Nathan VanHook, Nike Football Sr. Design Director, “and the Hypervenom II that Neymar Jr. wears has an almost modernized version of that feature, so we took those elements and put them together.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSair jordanJORDANMichael JordanNEYMAR

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP