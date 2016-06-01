Michael Jordan’s impact on the world of sports fashion is undeniable, especially when it comes to footwear. Jordan Brand and Air Jordan gear has already found their way into basketball (obviously), baseball, football, golf and more. However, Jordan’s presence hasn’t yet been felt in the world of soccer… until now.
It was announced this week that Neymar Jr. — Brazil’s youngest and brightest soccer star — will become the first soccer player to feature the Jumpman on his soccer boot thanks to a new partnership.
From Nike:
The NJR x JORDAN Hypervenom football boot takes inspiration from the Jordan V, Neymar Jr.’s favorite. “The Jordan V is very iconic and has the fighter jet shark teeth on the front,” explains Nathan VanHook, Nike Football Sr. Design Director, “and the Hypervenom II that Neymar Jr. wears has an almost modernized version of that feature, so we took those elements and put them together.”
I’m not really impressed by those. I admit, my time on the fields of my youth is passed, but I wouldn’t wear them.
I worked in a soccer store for years and I wasn’t a big fan of the Nike products and we didn’t carry that many of them but when they came in the kids ate them up, always the hottest sellers
My nephew loves them. I can’t stand the little sock thing. I’m an adidas man myself, but hey, it’s a young man’s game as they say. And they wouldn’t make them if they weren’t gonna sell.