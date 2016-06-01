Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Michael Jordan’s impact on the world of sports fashion is undeniable, especially when it comes to footwear. Jordan Brand and Air Jordan gear has already found their way into basketball (obviously), baseball, football, golf and more. However, Jordan’s presence hasn’t yet been felt in the world of soccer… until now.

It was announced this week that Neymar Jr. — Brazil’s youngest and brightest soccer star — will become the first soccer player to feature the Jumpman on his soccer boot thanks to a new partnership.

