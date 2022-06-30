Nic Claxton Will Stick With The Nets On A 2-Year, $20 Million Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have a whole lot on their plates this offseason. Despite Kyrie Irving picking up his player option and expressing his intention to play for the team this season, Kevin Durant’s trade request has thrown the team into a state of turmoil. The future of both stars is now up in the air, and there’s no telling exactly what the future holds for a franchise that has aspirations of winning a championship.

Whatever the team will look like next year will include Nic Claxton. The No. 31 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Claxton has turned his special physical tools into an increasingly important role in Brooklyn during each of his first three seasons in the Association. That, unsurprisingly, turned him into a guy who was viewed as someone who could interest teams during the 2022 offseason, as Claxton hit restricted free agency.

Brooklyn decided to not let him get away. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Claxton and the Nets came to terms on a 2-year contract extension that will pay him $20 million over the life of the deal.

Restricted free agent C Nic Claxton has agreed on a two-year, $20 million deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Claxton posted a number of career-best marks for the Nets during the 2021-22 season, appearing in 47 games with 19 starts and averaging 8.7 points and 5.6 rebounds on 67.4 percent shooting from the field in 20.7 minutes per game.