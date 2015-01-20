Nick Young On 24-Point, 4-Board, 3-Dime Effort: “That’s A Triple-Double For Me”

#Nick Young
01.20.15 4 years ago

Not all “stars” can fill the stat-sheet. The majority of NBA players occupy a distinct role on a team, whether it’s grabbing rebounds, blocking shots, nailing threes, or playing lock-down defense. But those with enough name recognition normally have it for a reason, and it’s because of the multi-faceted ways they effect a game. Nick Young, on the other hand, is a bit different – Swaggy P’s fame is far more about his carefully crafted persona and simply getting buckets than anything else.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Los Angeles Lakers wing was so pleased after supplementing his 24 points with four rebounds and three assists in his team’s 115-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns last night. He even mentioned Kobe Bryant’s recent 17-dime outing as inspiration behind his very own trio of assists:

Self-awareness, evidently, is yet another one of Swaggy’s highly enjoyable personality traits. His amusing take is actually a somewhat accurate one, too – the loss to Phoenix represented Young’s first game of at least that many rebounds and assists since last February.

There’s been no word yet whether or not the league will officially count his relatively brilliant all-around effort as a triple-double. We think it definitely, definitely should.

What do you think?

