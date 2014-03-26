Nick Young Mistakenly Celebrates Missed 3-Pointer

#Nick Young #New York Knicks #GIFs
03.26.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

The Knicks were dreadful on Tuesday night at the Staples Center when they took on a Lakers team that’s currently in last place in the Pacific Division. LA clobbered the Knicks by 31 in a rout and Nick Young was fantastic from beyond the three-point line, knocking down five of his six attempts. But that lone three-point attempt he did miss, he thought he made, and the TNT guys had some chuckles after his mini celebration before realizing his mistake.

But lets give Swaggy P a break, especially considering the big Lakers win; he’s had a tough week.

(via Beyond the Buzzer)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Young#New York Knicks#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsLOS ANGELES LAKERSNEW YORK KNICKSNICK YOUNG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP