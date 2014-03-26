Nick Young Mistakenly Celebrates Missed 3-Pointer

The Knicks were dreadful on Tuesday night at the Staples Center when they took on a Lakers team that’s currently in last place in the Pacific Division. LA clobbered the Knicks by 31 in a rout and Nick Young was fantastic from beyond the three-point line, knocking down five of his six attempts. But that lone three-point attempt he did miss, he thought he made, and the TNT guys had some chuckles after his mini celebration before realizing his mistake.
But lets give Swaggy P a break, especially considering the big Lakers win; he’s had a tough week.
(via Beyond the Buzzer)
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Shaqtin
He been hanging around Arenas too much. Should have posted Gilbert shot on D-Will.
He seems like he’d be a fun teammate to have.
To be fair, that’s a pretty great shot. Just a bad bounce. I imagine that goes in more often than not.