Nick Young Shows Off Hops With A Smooth 360, Behind The Back Jam

Say what you will about Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Nick Young – he’s a gunner, a minus defender, and frequently abandons team concepts on both ends of the floor to placate his zany basketball livelihood. Fine. All fair. But at least admit this for Swaggy P, too – the guy is entertaining as all hell.

And while some of the amusement gleaned from his play is due to hilarious gaffes of which only he is capable, much of it stems from his rare combination of athleticism and shot-making prowess, too. Though known better for the latter attribute, Young put the former on display recently with an incredibly smooth behind-the-back, 360-degree slam that would have won multiple recent dunk contests.

Oh look, they mess with me now

Andrew Wiggins might be the player that has made this dunk famous, but Swaggy P’s version is arguably just as good. Here’s hoping he busts it out during the Lakers’ surely wild season.

Given Young’s recent attempt to reassure Los Angeles fans of their team’s viability, it’s fair to assume he has some highlights, and lowlights, in store for 2014-2015.

What do you think of Swaggy’s dunk?

